Harrison (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Harrison suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Harrison miss the remainder of the game. Harrison had a solid game against the Jets, making five tackles and racking up a sack. If he does in fact miss the rest of the game, Cody Davis is in line to take on the strong safety snaps.