Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Leaves with knee injury
Harrison (knee) exited Sunday's game versus the Broncos and didn't return.
Harrison made a major impact before leaving the contest, recording five tackles (three solo) and an interception. It's not clear how severe Harrison's injury is, but expect his practice status to be monitored during the upcoming week ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
