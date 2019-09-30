Play

Harrison (knee) exited Sunday's game versus the Broncos and didn't return.

Harrison made a major impact before leaving the contest, recording five tackles (three solo) and an interception. It's not clear how severe Harrison's injury is, but expect his practice status to be monitored during the upcoming week ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories