Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Logs career-high tackles
Harrison compiled 10 tackles (four solo) and one defended pass during Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.
Harrison played every defensive snap for Jacksonville's defense Week 3, as did fellow safety Jarrod Wilson. The Jaguars' secondary subjugated Tennessee's passing attack with Harrison as a key component, and will look to perform similarly Week 4 in Denver.
