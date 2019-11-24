Play

Harrison left Sunday's game against the Titans and is being evaluated for a concussion.

It's unclear how Harrison picked up the knock, but he left the game in the second quarter. Harrison will now enter the league's mandated concussion protocol and will have to gain clearance before re-entering. In his stead, Cody Davis is likely to take over as the team's strong safety.

