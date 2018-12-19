Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: No structural damage
Harrison indicated Wednesday that he won't require surgery and that his injury is just a bone bruise, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. He doesn't expect the issue to impact his availability for the 2019 season, per Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union.
Harrison suggested that he probably wouldn't have ended up on injured reserve if it wasn't so late in the season, indicating that his knee issue is relatively minor in nature. He should be good to go by the time workouts fire up next summer, barring a setback of some kind.
