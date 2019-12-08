Play

Harrison (concussion) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The 22-year-old received the questionable tag Friday despite not yet fully clearing the concussion protocol, and he'll miss his second straight game. Harrison should have a good chance of returning to action Week 15 at Oakland. Andrew Wingard is set to receive another start at strong safety in his absence.

