Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Notches sack in Week 2
Harrison had eight tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.
Harrison was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle issue but was active Sunday and tied for second on the team with eight tackles. The second-year safety had 14 tackles (10 solo) and a sack through the first two weeks of the season.
