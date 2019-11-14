Play

Harrison was limited in Thursday's practice due to an eye injury.

Harrison appears to have suffered his eye issue during practice, given that he wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. It's encouraging to see that the starting safety wasn't held out of Thursday's session entirely, but his participation in Friday's final practice of the week will nonetheless be worth monitoring.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories