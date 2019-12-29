Play

Harrison (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The 22-year-old was a late addition to the injury report after arriving at the stadium Sunday with the back injury, but he'll still attempt to play in the season finale. Andrew Wingard should take over at strong safety if Harrison is limited or aggravates the injury.

More News

