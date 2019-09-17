Play

Harrison (ankle) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' Public Relations reports.

Harrison was questionable prior to Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Texans. He ultimately played and logged eight tackles (four solo) in the process. There were no reported setbacks, and his full participation Tuesday indicates he looks ready to go for Thursday's tilt against the Titans.

