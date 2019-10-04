Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Ready for Week 5
Harrison (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Harrison sustained the knee injury last Sunday against the Broncos and was a limited participant for the first two practices of the week, but he had no limitations Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 22-year-old will serve in his usual starting role at strong safety for Jacksonville.
