Harrison (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison sustained the knee injury last Sunday against the Broncos and was a limited participant for the first two practices of the week, but he had no limitations Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 22-year-old will serve in his usual starting role at strong safety for Jacksonville.

