Harrison logged five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans

Harrison's interception in the first quarter was the first of his NFL career. The Alabama product played all 60 of the Jaguars' defensive snaps as previous starter Barry Church was a healthy inactive, all but cementing his new role. Since taking over as the starting strong safety against the Colts in Week 13, Harrison has eight tackles (seven solo) and one interception over 136 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams.