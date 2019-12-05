Play

Harrison (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Harrison has been sidelined since suffering the injury in Week 11 against the Titans. He will need to progress through the league's concussion protocol and likely log a limited practice Friday if he has any chance to return for the team's Week 14 matchup against Chargers.

