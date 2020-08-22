Harrison cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and returned to practice Friday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Harrison was placed in the protocol Thursday but quickly passed the necessary tests to get back on the field. The 2018 third-round pick is preparing for another year as the Jaguar's starting free safety. In 2019, Harrison compiled 71 stops, two sacks, nine pass breakups and two interceptions while averaging 60.4 snaps per game.
