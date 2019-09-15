Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Ruled questionable for Sunday
Harrison is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Texans due to an ankle injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.
Harrison is a late addition to the injury report, which would leave the Jaguars to rely heavily upon Cody Davis should he be ruled out. The 22-year-old safety suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Chiefs but was not listed on the injury report all week, which seems to suggest he suffered the unrelated ankle injury sometime over the past 24 hours. Look for more updates on his status to come during pregame warmups Sunday morning.
More News
