Harrison had three tackles (two solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Harrison posted his lowest tackle total of the season in Cincinnati but was still all over the ball during the contest. The 22-year-old has 42 tackles (25 solo), one sack and two interceptions through Week 7.

