Harrison (concussion) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion in Week 12's loss to the Titans. The second-year safety will need to work in a limited capacity by Friday to have a chance at suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. Otherwise, Andrew Wingard is slated to start again.

