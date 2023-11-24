Robertson-Harris (ankle) is questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

The 30-year-old defensive end seems to have suffered an ankle injury at some point, but he was able to log a limited week of practice sessions and he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. Robertson-Harris has started all 10 of the Jaguars games thus far, recording 23 total tackles, including .5 sacks. If the veteran were to miss Week 12, Angelo Blackson would likely see increased snaps on Jacksonville's defensive line.