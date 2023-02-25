Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $30 million extension with the Jaguars on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Robertson-Harris joined the Jaguars on a three-year, $23.4 million deal that began in the 2021 season. Through the first two years of that deal, he's played a combined 31 games while posting six sacks and six passes defended. He'll remain a key figure along Jacksonville's defensive line.

