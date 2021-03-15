Jacksonville and Robertson-Harris (shoulder) agreed to terms on a three-year, $24.4 million contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Robertson-Harris is capable of contributing both as a run defender and pass rusher, so he should bring quality rotational depth to Jacksonville's defensive line. Earning a contract with $14 million in guarantees is a development worth celebrating for the 27-year-old, who went undrafted back in 2016. He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery undergone last November.

