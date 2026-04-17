The Jaguars acquired Orhorhoro from the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Maason Smith, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two teams are swapping defensive tackles, both of whom were second-round picks in the 2024 Draft. After playing just 148 defensive snaps across eight regular-season appearances as a rookie, Orhorhoro appeared in all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and posted 25 tackles (12 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass breakup. He'll go to a 4-3 defensive front in Jacksonville.