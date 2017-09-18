Nassib signed with the Jaguars on Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Nassib spent training camp with the Saints before being released prior to the start of the regular season. With starter Blake Bortles struggling through the first two weeks of the season, the Jaguars have likely brought in Nassib to add some pressure to Bortles. He's projected to slot in as the No. 3 quarterback behind Chad Henne.