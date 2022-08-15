Santoso is in line to be the Jaguars' top place kicker after the team waived Elliott Fry (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated reports.

Santoso is the lone kicker remaining on the Jaguars depth chart after the team waived Andrew Mevis at the end of July and Fry (undisclosed) on Monday. Santoso made four appearances last year -- three with Detroit and one with Carolina -- and went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts but 6-for-8 on extra-point tries. It's likely Jacksonville brings in more competition for Santoso before the start of the regular season, but for now, he appears to be the Week 1 starter.