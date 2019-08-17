Armstead (head) returned to practice Saturday, Phillip Heilman of the Athletic reports.

Armstead was unable to play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles as he remained subject to the league's concussion protocol, but he appears on pace to play in the Jaguars' next exhibition on Aug. 22 in Miami. Backup Alfred Blue will likely be sidelined due to a sprained ankle, so Armstead could be in line for additional reps behind starter Leonard Fournette.

