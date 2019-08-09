Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Being evaluated for head injury
Armstead is under evaluation for a head injury after leaving Thursday's preseason contest at Baltimore, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Armstead dealt with lower-body injuries during the latter stages of the offseason program and in training camp. That said, he still suited up for the Jags' exhibition opener, rushing eight times for 22 yards and hauling in his only target for six yards. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll be subject to the NFL's protocol for head injuries before he can be cleared to return to the field.
