Armstead rushed eight times for 42 yards and caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The 22-year-old entered Sunday with only one carry this season and barely saw the field offensively, but the Jaguars finally found success running the ball against the Broncos to provide some opportunities for the rookie. Leonard Fournette still dominated the backfield with 29 carries for 225 yards so the status quo should remain unchanged, but it's still good to see Armstead find some involvement in the offense.