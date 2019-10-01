Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Catches first career TD
Armstead rushed eight times for 42 yards and caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
The 22-year-old entered Sunday with only one carry this season and barely saw the field offensively, but the Jaguars finally found success running the ball against the Broncos to provide some opportunities for the rookie. Leonard Fournette still dominated the backfield with 29 carries for 225 yards so the status quo should remain unchanged, but it's still good to see Armstead find some involvement in the offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...