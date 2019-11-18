Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Catches passes in garbage time
Armstead rushed once for six yards and caught both his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.
Armstead caught both his passes on the final possession of the game. Even with Leonard Fournette playing a season-low 71 percent of offensive snaps, the rookie fifth-round pick found minimal involvement in the offense during the loss. Armstead remains nothing more than a handcuff option for Fournette.
