Armstead rushed once for six yards and caught both his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

Armstead caught both his passes on the final possession of the game. Even with Leonard Fournette playing a season-low 71 percent of offensive snaps, the rookie fifth-round pick found minimal involvement in the offense during the loss. Armstead remains nothing more than a handcuff option for Fournette.