Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Cleared from concussion
Armstead cleared the concussion protocol, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Armstead suffered the injury in the preseason opener and missed the following game. He should be back for Thursday's exhibition against Jacksonville to battle for backup work behind Leonard Fournette. Alfred Blue's expected absence due to an ankle injury frees up more reps for Armstead, Thomas Rawls, Devante Mays and Elijah Hood. Based on the division of playing time the past two weeks, Blue appeared to have a lead for the No. 2 role.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Could make preseason debut•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Sits out against Eagles•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Nursing quad injury•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Removed from PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...