Armstead cleared the concussion protocol, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Armstead suffered the injury in the preseason opener and missed the following game. He should be back for Thursday's exhibition against Jacksonville to battle for backup work behind Leonard Fournette. Alfred Blue's expected absence due to an ankle injury frees up more reps for Armstead, Thomas Rawls, Devante Mays and Elijah Hood. Based on the division of playing time the past two weeks, Blue appeared to have a lead for the No. 2 role.

