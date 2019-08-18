Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Could make preseason debut
Coach Doug Marrone said Sunday that Armstead is in the final day of the concussion protocol and could play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Armstead apparently received good news after returning to practice Saturday. He should continue to practice leading up to the game and could even see additional reps while Alfred Blue is sidelined with an ankle injury. Given that he missed the first two weeks of the preseason, Armstead could be tasked with a sizable workload Thursday against Miami.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Sits out against Eagles•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Nursing quad injury•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Removed from PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: To start camp on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.