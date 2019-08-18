Coach Doug Marrone said Sunday that Armstead is in the final day of the concussion protocol and could play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Armstead apparently received good news after returning to practice Saturday. He should continue to practice leading up to the game and could even see additional reps while Alfred Blue is sidelined with an ankle injury. Given that he missed the first two weeks of the preseason, Armstead could be tasked with a sizable workload Thursday against Miami.