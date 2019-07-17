Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Expected back for camp
Armstead (hamstring) should be a full participant at the start of training camp, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick was limited to rehab work at June minicamp while the rest of the Jacksonville backfield appeared healthy. Armstead is competing with Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and Taj McGowan for backup work behind Leonard Fournette, who missed 11 games the past two seasons. Armstead produced just 4.9 yards per carry and 175 receiving yards in four seasons at Temple, but his 4.45 40 time at the combine locked him in as a draft-worthy player.
