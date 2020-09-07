While meeting with members of the media Monday, coach Doug Marrone noted that there's no timetable for the return of Armstead, who is on the Jaguars' reserve/COVID-19 list.

Marrone did acknowledge that Armstead, who is on the list for the second time and also dealt with another illness as well as a groin injury during training camp, will be out "for a while." With Leonard Fournette no longer on the team, the Jaguars are prepared to open the season with a "situation and matchup-based" approach to how the team's backfield work will be divided, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. In Week 1, look for Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson to all see touches, with Thompson likely to be active in passing situations, while Ozigbo and Robinson rotate on early downs.