Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Expected to start for ill Fournette
Armstead is expected to serve as the Jaguars' starting running back Sunday against the Colts, the Associated Press reports.
With the Jaguars downgrading lead back Leonard Fournette (illness/neck) from questionable to doubtful Saturday and the running back acknowledging in a post on his personal Twitter account that he would be sidelined for the season finale, Armstead, a fifth-round rookie out of Temple, should be in line for his most extensive NFL work to date. Though Armstead has served as Fournette's primary backup throughout the season, the role has only translated to 25 carries for 75 yards (3.0 average) and nine receptions for 92 yards in 15 games. Undrafted rookie Devine Ozigbo and practice-squad callup Jeremy McNichols will provide depth behind Armstead in the backfield.
