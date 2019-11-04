Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Finds production in passing game
Armstead caught all five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.
Armstead leaked out from pass protection for a 31-yard catch and run in the first half, but he didn't find much more involvement in the offense until the final possession of the game. The rookie fifth-round pick played only nine offensive snaps, so the garbage-time production shouldn't provide any illusions about his actual role in the offense. Leonard Fournette remains the Jaguars' workhorse back, leaving Armstead as a pure handcuff option.
