Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Gains seven yards
Armstead ran for seven yards on two carries and was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Sunday's 15 offensive snaps were Armstead's second most of the season and most since Week 8. The rookie has run cold for much of this season with just two games of 20 or more yards and one total touchdown. The final three games don't look much brighter. The Jaguars are on a five-game skid in which little has gone right on offense and Sunday brings a Raiders team that, for all its faults, ranks 10th in the league in opponent yards per carry at 4.1.
