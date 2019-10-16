Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Gains single yard
Armstead had a one-yard run during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.
Armstead had a solid outing in Denver in Week 4, but has just three touches for seven yards in the two games since. Starter Leonard Fournette is averaging an incredible 28 touches per game over the last three weeks, leaving the Temple product with little to do. Until that trend breaks, it'd be dangerous to count on Armstead, even with the league's worst run defense, Cincinnati, on tap for Week 7.
