Armstead carried six times for seven yards in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets.

It's the most rushing attempts Armstead has seen since carrying the ball eight times in Week 4, but he was unable to find any running room. The rookie fifth-round pick also saw 16 offensive snaps, his highest snap count of the season. Armstead is nothing more than a handcuff option as Leonard Fournette continues to operate as the workhorse back in Jacksonville.