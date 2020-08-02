The Jaguars placed Armstead (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
Armstead fared modestly as a rookie in 2019, turning 49 touches into 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Notably, he went for 15-85-1, respectively, in a spot start for Leonard Fournette in Week 17. After an offseason in which veteran pass-catching back Chris Thompson joined the Jags, Armstead's outlook wasn't looking bright, at least for this season. Now Armstead must get through testing protocols before he's able to rejoin the team.
