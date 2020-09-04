The Jaguars placed Armstead (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

In the wake of Leonard Fournette getting waived, Armstead moved up the RB pecking order in Jacksonville, but now his practice reps will be impacted. If he continues to log positive tests into next week, it also may impact his viability for a Week 1 game against the Colts. Such a development would leave the Jaguars with a backfield composed of Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson.