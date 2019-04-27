The Jaguars selected Armstead in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

The uncertainty surrounding Leonard Fournette's long-term future in Jacksonville made the running back position a priority in the middle rounds for the Jaguars. Armstead fits the mold of a well-built and tough runner at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with surprising burst (4.45-second 40-yard dash). The Temple product is more talented that Alfred Blue and Benny Cunningham, so a No.2 role behind Fournette in 2019 is not out of the question.

