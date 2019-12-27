Coach Doug Marrone mentioned Armstead and Devine Ozigbo as candidates to see added snaps out of the Jacksonville backfield Sunday against the Colts with top option Leonard Fournette (neck) listed as questionable for the contest, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Armstead has played no more than a quarter of the Jaguars' offensive snaps in any game this season while maxing out at eight touches, so the rookie fifth-round pick would likely be in store for his most extensive work to date if Fournette is inactive or limited in the regular-season finale. Given that Fournette was listed as a non-participant in practices Thursday and Friday, he would seem to be trending in the wrong direction as Sunday approaches. While both rookie backs should have roles in the game plan in the event Fournette can't go, Armstead looks like the higher-percentage fantasy play of the two, given that Ozigbo has logged just six total offensive snaps and no touches in 2019.