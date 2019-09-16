Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: No touches Week 2
Armstead did not have a carry in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.
The rookie fifth-round pick has only a single carry through the first two weeks of the season as Leonard Fournette is serving as the Jaguars' workhorse back, as advertised. Barring an injury or a drastic change in workload, Armstead isn't worth fantasy consideration.
