Armstead did not have a carry in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.

The rookie fifth-round pick has only a single carry through the first two weeks of the season as Leonard Fournette is serving as the Jaguars' workhorse back, as advertised. Barring an injury or a drastic change in workload, Armstead isn't worth fantasy consideration.

