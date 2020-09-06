Armstead, who was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time, isn't likely to be available for Week 1, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

DiRocco notes that the running back also dealt with another illness as well as a groin injury during training camp. It's thus unclear when Armstead might be activated and how prepared to play he'll be at that time. The team's current available backfield options are Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson. Meanwhile, it was reported Saturday that Devonta Freeman had a visit planned with the Jaguars. Looking ahead to the season opener, coach Doug Marrone has acknowledged that the team's approach to who gets carries out of the gate will be "situation and matchup-based." With that in mind, it's possible that Thompson sees the bulk of his early season touches in passing situations, with Ozigbo and Robinson rotating on early downs.