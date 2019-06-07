Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Nursing hamstring injury
Armstead has a minor hamstring injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick is expected to miss mandatory minicamp next week but should be back for the start of training camp. The Jaguars have shaky depth behind lead back Leonard Fournette, with Armstead joining a group that otherwise consists of Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and undrafted rookie Taj McGowan. Armstead averaged just 4.9 YPC at Temple and only caught 29 passes in four seasons, but he boosted his stock at the combine when he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at 220 pounds.
