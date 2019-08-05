Armstead is dealing with a quadriceps injury but will travel to Baltimore for Thursday's preseason game, Ashlyn Sullivan of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Armstead dealt with a hamstring injury in mid-July but was cleared for the start of training camp, so this appears to be a separate issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the fact the rookie fifth-round pick is traveling with the team indicates he may still have a chance to play Thursday.