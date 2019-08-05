Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Nursing quad injury
Armstead is dealing with a quadriceps injury but will travel to Baltimore for Thursday's preseason game, Ashlyn Sullivan of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Armstead dealt with a hamstring injury in mid-July but was cleared for the start of training camp, so this appears to be a separate issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the fact the rookie fifth-round pick is traveling with the team indicates he may still have a chance to play Thursday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Removed from PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: To start camp on PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Expected back for camp•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Working on the side•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Lands in Jacksonville•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...