The Jaguars placed Alfred Blue (ankle) in IR on Sunday, making Armstead the primary backup running back behind Leonard Fournette.

The rookie out of Temple had been banged up early in camp due to a concussion, but emerged healthy and got a major boost to his stock Sunday. Looking at the team's third preseason game, Armstead was the only running back behind Fournette to receive more than one carry, which suggests a lack of competition behind him for carries. Taking into account Fournette's injury history early in his career, Armstead's fantasy stock could continue to grow.