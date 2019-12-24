Play

Armstead had one carry for two yards during Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

The rookie fifth-round pick played only four offensive snaps as Leonard Fournette rarely came off the field. Armstead has 25 carries for 75 yards and nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown this season.

