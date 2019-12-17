Play

Armstead had one rush attempt for one yard during Sunday's win at Oakland.

The 23-year-old saw 15 offensive snaps Week 14 -- his second-highest total of the season -- but was on the field for only two snaps Sunday. Leonard Fournette should close the season in the workhorse role, relegating Armstead to occasional mop-up duty.

