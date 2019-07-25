Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Removed from PUP list
Armstead (hamstring) was removed from the PUP list Thursday morning, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
The decision to place Armstead on the PUP list reportedly was based on a misread from the GPS tracking his conditioning. The rookie fifth-round pick was held out of practice at June minicamp, but he should be fine Thursday for the first session of training camp. Armstead will battle Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and Taj McGowan for depth roles behind Leonard Fournette.
