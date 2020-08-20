Armstead was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday morning, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armstead was placed on the list Aug. 2, so he ended up spending more than two weeks away from the team. His absence freed up some practice reps for Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson, but it's still Armstead who profiles as the likely backup to Leonard Fournette. Of course, the Jaguars actually have a passing-down specialist this season, and with Chris Thompson joining Fournette in the backfield, it's hard to say if Armstead will see Week 1 touches. The 2019 fifth-round pick had more fantasy appeal earlier in the offseason when it seemed the Jaguars were trying to trade Fournette.