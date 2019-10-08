Armstead had one carry for negative-one yard and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Panthers.

The rookie fifth-round pick had nine touches for 49 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 4, but he once again saw minimal involvement Sunday. Leonard Fournette continues to dominate the backfield reps for Jacksonville and there's been no indication of that changing anytime soon. Armstead will likely only see expanded opportunities if the Jaguars are looking to bleed the clock with the lead.